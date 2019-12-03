Sensex, Nifty End Choppy Session Lower

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended a choppy session lower on Tuesday in the wake of weak global sentiment after U.S. President Donald Trump escalated trade tensions across the globe by imposing tariffs on foreign steel, threatening tariffs on allies like the European Union and engaging in a tit-for-tat trade war with China that has hurt American farmers. Weak manufacturing data from the U.S. also kept investors' risk appetite under check.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 126.72 points, or 0.31 percent, to 40,675.45 while the broader NSE Nifty index ended down 54 points, or 0.45 percent, at 11,994.20.

Yes Bank slumped 7.6 percent after unveiling fund raising plans.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Adani Ports, Tata Steel and Infratel lost 4-6 percent while Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finserv and Bajaj Auto climbed 1-3 percent.

IT giant Infosys gained 1 percent and TCS advanced 1.6 percent.

