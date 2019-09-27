Sensex, Nifty End Choppy Session Lower

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended a choppy session lower on Friday amid mixed global cues in the wake of rising political uncertainty in the U.S. and lingering uncertainty surrounding the U.S-China trade war.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session down 167.17 points, or 0.43 percent, at 38,822.57 while the broader NSE Nifty index dropped 58.80 points, or 0.51 percent, to close at 11,512.40.

However, both Sensex and Nifty gained over 2 percent for the week after Finance Minister Nirmala Sithamraman slashed the corporate tax rate last week.

Metal stocks were among the worst hit, with Tata Steel and Vedanta losing 5-6 percent after official data showed that China's industrial profits declined in August amid the trade disputes with the United States. Industrial profits decreased 2 percent year-on-year, in contrast to July's 2.6 percent increase.

Yes Bank lost 5 percent after the promoter group sold 1.8 percent stake in the private sector lender.

Tata Motors, ONGC, Zee Entertainment Enterprises and IndusInd Bank were among the other prominent decliners in the Nifty pack, while Bajaj FinServ, ITC, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel climbed 1-3 percent.

Piramal Enterprises slumped 7.6 percent after reports that Japan's SoftBank may shelve plans to invest in Piramal Group.

