Sensex, Nifty End Choppy Session Lower

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended a choppy session slightly lower on Friday amid mixed global cues following Thursday's hawkish shift from the European Central Bank.

Investors also awaited the latest U.S. jobs report for January due out later in the day for clues on the rate outlook.

The downside remained capped as strong earnings from the likes of Amazon, Snap Inc. and Pinterest helped investors shrug off a tech-led selloff on Wall Street overnight following disappointing earnings from Facebook parent Meta.

The 30-share S&P BSE Sensex dropped 143.20 points, or 0.24 percent, to 58,644.82 while the broader NSE Nifty index ended down 43.90 points, or 0.25 percent, at 17,516.30.

Eicher Motor, NTPC, Mahindra & Mahindra, SBI and Hero MotoCorp all fell around 2 percent while Divis Laboratories, Asian Paints, Sun Pharma, ONGC and Hindalco rose 1-2 percent.

