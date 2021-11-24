Sensex, Nifty End Choppy Session Lower

Markets

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended Wednesday's session lower amid concerns over high valuations and expectations that U.S. interest rates will rise sooner than expected.

Investors were also reacting to media reports that suggested the government plans to introduce a bill in the coming winter session of Parliament to ban all private crypto currencies.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex ended a choppy session down 323.34 points, or 0.55 percent, at 58,340.99 while the broader NSE Nifty index dropped 88.30 points, or 0.50 percent, to settle at 17,415.05.

Infosys, Grasim, Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Consumer Products and Eicher Motors all fell around 3 percent while ONGC soared 4.3 percent, tracking an overnight rally in crude oil prices.

Adani Ports jumped 3.9 percent after announcing it is looking to buy as much as 10 million square feet (sq ft) of warehousing assets every year.

PSU stocks such as NTPC and Coal India rose 1.3 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively.

