Sensex, Nifty End Choppy Session Higher As Metals Shine

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended a volatile session modestly higher on Thursday, with metal stocks leading the surge, tracking weakness in the dollar index in international markets.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended the session up 212.88 points, or 0.36 percent, at 59,756.84 after having swung between 59,497 and 59,960 earlier in the day.

The broader NSE Nifty index edged up 80.60 points, or 0.46 percent, to 17,736.95 despite mixed global cues and volatility on the eve of monthly F&O expiry.

Metal stocks topped the gainers list, with Tata Steel, Hindalco and JSW Steel climbing 3-6 percent.

Among the prominent decliners, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj FinServ dropped 1-2 percent.

The rupee pared some early gains and was last changing hands at about 82.50 per dollar, compared to its previous close of 82.73 on Tuesday.

Oil prices traded mixed in European trading after having jumped over 3 percent in the previous session as record-high U.S. crude exports pointed to healthy global oil demand.

