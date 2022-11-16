Markets

Sensex, Nifty End Choppy Session Higher As Geopolitical Tensions Ease

November 16, 2022 — 05:41 am EST

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended Wednesday's session slightly higher after fluctuating in early trade on rising geopolitical tensions.

Markets saw range-bound trading earlier following reports that Russian missiles had landed in NATO-member Poland, killing two people.

As the day progressed, it emerged that the missile explosion in Poland might not have been shot from Russia and was actually caused by a Ukrainian defense missile.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 107.73 points, or 0.17 percent, to 61,980.72 - closing at a record high for the second straight day.

The broader NSE Nifty index settled 6.25 points, or 0.03 percent, higher at 18,409.65 with IT, financials, PSU and FMCG stocks pacing the gains.

The Indian rupee traded weak in line with other Asian peers, while oil prices edged up in European trade after reports of an attack on an oil tanker off the coast of Oman on Tuesday night.

Other Asian markets ended mostly lower, while European markets traded mixed ahead of the much-awaited U.K. budget announcement on Thursday.

