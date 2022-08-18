Sensex, Nifty End Choppy Session Higher Amid Weekly F&O Expiry

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended Thursday's choppy session slightly higher on the eve of weekly future & options expiry.

Global cues were mixed, with other Asian markets following Wall Street to end lower while European stocks reversed an early slide after Eurozone final inflation data for July matched estimates.

Oil extended overnight gains after a big crude inventory draw, while the rupee traded lower in the afternoon, tracking the strength of the American currency in the overseas markets after minutes from the Federal Reserve's July meeting pointed to rates staying higher for longer.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex ended the session up 37.87 points, or 0.06 percent, at 60,298 while the broader NSE Nifty index edged up 12.25 points, or 0.07 percent, to finish at 17,956.50.

India's macro stability outlook is improving, though moderation in inflation and narrowing of the country's trade deficit will be gradual, Upasana Chachra, chief India economist at Morgan Stanley, said in a note.

Kotak Mahindra Bank topped the gainers list to close about 4 percent higher, while IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement, Tata Consumer Products and Larsen & Toubro all rose about 2 percent.

Infosys, BPCL, Wipro and Dr Reddy's Laboratories fell 1-2 percent.

