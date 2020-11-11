Markets

Sensex, Nifty End Choppy Session Higher

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended a choppy session higher on Wednesday, extending gains for the eighth straight session amid positive global equities.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended up 316.02 points, or 0.73 percent, at 43,593.67, while the broader NSE Nifty index rose by 118.05 points, or 0.93 percent, to 12,749.15.

Hindalco surged as much as 8 percent after its Q2 margins showed improvement over the year-ago quarter.

Tata Steel followed suit with a 7.7 percent gain, while Eicher Motor, Axis Bank and Dr Reddy's Laboratories all rose about 4 percent.

On the flip side, IndusInd Bank slumped 5.2 percent on profit taking after recent sharp gains.

Reliance Industries lost 4.1 percent after MSCI decided to trim its weightage on its global indices.

Titan declined 2.1 percent and Asian Paints ended down about 1 percent.

GAIL India rallied 3.3 percent to extend gains for the third straight session.

NMDC gave up 3.5 percent despite reporting a 10 percent rise in Q2 profit and announcing a share buyback.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular