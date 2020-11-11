Sensex, Nifty End Choppy Session Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended a choppy session higher on Wednesday, extending gains for the eighth straight session amid positive global equities.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended up 316.02 points, or 0.73 percent, at 43,593.67, while the broader NSE Nifty index rose by 118.05 points, or 0.93 percent, to 12,749.15.

Hindalco surged as much as 8 percent after its Q2 margins showed improvement over the year-ago quarter.

Tata Steel followed suit with a 7.7 percent gain, while Eicher Motor, Axis Bank and Dr Reddy's Laboratories all rose about 4 percent.

On the flip side, IndusInd Bank slumped 5.2 percent on profit taking after recent sharp gains.

Reliance Industries lost 4.1 percent after MSCI decided to trim its weightage on its global indices.

Titan declined 2.1 percent and Asian Paints ended down about 1 percent.

GAIL India rallied 3.3 percent to extend gains for the third straight session.

NMDC gave up 3.5 percent despite reporting a 10 percent rise in Q2 profit and announcing a share buyback.

