Sensex, Nifty End Choppy Session Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended a volatile session modestly higher on Tuesday, with financials and IT companies pacing the gainers in the wake of positive global cues and comments from the finance ministry that "green shoots" have started to emerge in the domestic economy.

The benchmark BSE Sensex rose 187.24 points, or 0.51 percent, to 36,674, 52, extending gains for the fifth straight session. The broader NSE Nifty index swung between gains and losses before closing up 36 points, or 0.33 percent, at 10,799.65.

Bajaj Finance jumped 7.8 percent. The company said its assets under moratorium has reduced to 15.5 percent as of June 30 from 27 percent as of April 30.

The company further added that it may consider additional accelerated provisioning for Covid-19 in the first quarter of FY21 to strengthen its balance sheet.

ICICI Bank, Eicher Motor, Bajaj FinServ and IndusInd Bank surged 4-6 percent.

Bandhan Bank climbed 9.5 percent after the bank reported healthy loan and deposit growth in the April-June quarter despite nationwide Covid-19-induced lockdown.

Infosys rallied 3.4 percent after Goldman Sachs raised its target price on the stock, saying the IT major will benefit from the acceleration of information systems' digitalization.

Wipro and TCS eked out modest gains, while MindTree advanced 2.2 percent and NIIT Technologies soared as much as 5.3 percent.

On the flip side, ITC, BPCL, Grasim, Power Grid Corp and Adani Ports fell 3-4 percent.

Bajaj Auto declined 1.6 percent after the workers' union at its Waluj plant demanded a temporary shut down for eight-10 days, in order to break the cycle of the spread of the Covid-19 infection there.

