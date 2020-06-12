Sensex, Nifty End Choppy Session Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares reversed steep losses to end higher on Friday, tracking gains in European markets and U.S. stock futures.

While other Asian markets fell sharply today on fears of a resurgence of coronavirus infections, European markets recovered some ground after a brutal sell-off in the previous session.

A sharp pullback in oil prices overnight and a clarification from chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's office quelling rumors about a possible reintroduction of a total shutdown in Maharashtra also aided intraday recovery.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell nearly 1,200 points earlier in the day before staging a comeback to end the session up 242.52 points, or 0.72 percent, at 33,780.89.

The broader NSE Nifty index closed at 9,972.90, up 70.90 points, or 0.72 percent, from its previous close.

Mahindra & Mahindra soared 7.6 percent after the company declared its earnings results for the quarter ended March 31.

After reporting a consolidated net loss of Rs.3,255 crore for the fourth quarter, the company said it will not infuse any fresh capital into Ssangyong and is re-examining the business outlook of other international subsidiaries.

Bajaj Auto, Reliance Industries, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Finance, Shree Cement and Infratel climbed 3-6 percent, while Wipro, Power Grid Corp, Tech Mahindra, ONGC and Zee Entertainment Enterprises dropped 2-4 percent.

