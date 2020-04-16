Sensex, Nifty End Choppy Session Higher

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fluctuated on Thursday before finishing notably higher for the day on hopes of fiscal stimulus package by the government after various credit rating firms, investment banks and multilateral agencies gave drastic projections on India's FY21 economic growth.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said Asia's economic growth this year will grind to a halt for the first time in 60 years, as the coronavirus crisis takes an "unprecedented" toll on the region's service sector and major export destinations.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose by 222.80 points, or 0.73 percent, to 30,602.61, snapping a two-day losing streak. The broader NSE Nifty index ended up by 67.50 points, or 0.76 percent, at 8,992.80.

Among the prominent gainers, Titan, ICICI Bank, Hindalco, Vedanta and NTPC jumped 5-7 percent.

IT stocks underperformed after Wipro reported a 6 percent fall in quarterly profit and refrained from giving any guidance for the first quarter of fiscal 2020-21, for the first time since it became a listed entity.

TCS shed 0.8 percent ahead of its quarterly results due later in the day. Infosys dropped 1.9 percent, HCL Technologies lost 4 percent and Tech Mahindra declined 3.8 percent. Wipro shares, however, ended up by 1.3 percent.

Kotak Bank tumbled 3.3 percent to extend recent losses. Bharti Airtel gave up 2.1 percent and Infratel lost 2 percent.

Tata Motors rallied 3 percent despite Fitch downgrading its long-term issuer default rating.

Eveready Industries rose about 5 percent, Hindustan Composites soared 9.9 percent and Seshayee Paper surged 4.5 percent after announcing resumption of operations at their manufacturing plants.

