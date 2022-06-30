Sensex, Nifty End Choppy Session Flat Amid F&O Expiry

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended a choppy session little changed on Thursday amid the weekly and monthly F&O expiry.

Underlying sentiment remained cautious as global equity markets tanked following hawkish comments from the world's top central bank chiefs on tackling red-hot inflation.

Falling oil prices and a rebound in the rupee offered some comfort.

The rupee rose by 13 paise to 78.90 against the dollar in the afternoon, after having breached the psychologically significant level of 79 per dollar level for the first time ever on Wednesday.

The recovery came after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Indian currency is relatively better placed than other global currencies against the greenback.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended a volatile session down 8.03 points, or 0.02 percent, at 53,018.94 while the broader NSE Nifty index settled at 15,780.25, down 18.85 points, or 0.12 percent, from its previous close.

Auto, pharma and metal stocks led losses, while selecting buying was seen in financials with HDFC Life, SBI and Axis Bank all rising over 1 percent.

