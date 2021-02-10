Sensex, Nifty End Choppy Session Flat

(RTTNews) - Indian shares ended a choppy session on a flat note Wednesday as investors reacted to positive global cues and reports of NSE's crackdown on funding from NBFCs.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended a highly volatile session down 19.69 points, or 0.04 percent, at 51,309.39 as investors booked profits at record high levels. The broader NSE Nifty index ended down 2.80 points, or 0.02 percent, at 15,106.50.

Britannia Industries, Tata Steel, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel and Eicher Motors dropped 1-2 percent in the Nifty pack, while Mahindra & Mahindra, HDFC Life, SBI Life, Bajaj FinServ and Cipla climbed 2-3 percent.

Tata Steel fell over 1 percent despite most analysts maintaining their bullish investment recommendation for the company after its earnings release. Both the Sensex and Nifty have climbed over 10 percent so far in February on the back of slowing coronavirus infections, vaccine rollouts, Budget optimism and upbeat corporate earnings.

