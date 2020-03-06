Sensex, Nifty End At Six-month Lows

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell heavily on Friday amid selling across the board as a spreading coronavirus stoked fears of a prolonged economic slowdown and the Yes Bank crisis raised concerns about the knock-on effects on the financial system.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended down as much as 893.99 points, or 2.32 percent, at 37,576.62, while the broader NSE Nifty index closed at 10,989.45, down 279.55 points, or 2.48 percent, from its previous close. Both the indexes ended at their lowest levels in over 5 months.

Yes Bank shares slumped 55 percent after the Reserve Bank of India seized control of the beleaguered private sector lender and placed it under moratorium for 30 days.

State Bank of India shares plunged 6.5 percent amid buzz that the public sector lender may acquire controlling stake in the bank.

Tata Motors plummeted 9.5 percent. The company said that the coronavirus outbreak has hit JLR's retail sales in China and will lower the luxury carmaker's full-year EBIT margin.

Tata Steel shares declined 6.4 percent and Zee Entertainment Enterprises gave up 7.3 percent.

Globally, markets fell across Asia and Europe as the coronavirus accelerated in Europe, North America and Britain, stoking worries about a hit to global economic growth.

According to the World Health Organization, the coronavirus has infected at least 95,270 people and killed more than 3,200 worldwide.

