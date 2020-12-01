Sensex, Nifty End At Record Highs

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose sharply to hit fresh record highs on Tuesday, with positive global cues and better-than-expected Q2 GDP data signaling rebound in economic activity helping underpin investor sentiment.

Decent growth in GST collection in October and November and signs of a sharp turnaround in the auto sector amid good festive demand also added to the positive sentiment.

Meanwhile, India's manufacturing sector activity lost momentum in November, though growth remained strong, a monthly survey showed.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex soared 505.72 points, or 1.15 percent, to 44,655.44, while the broader NSE Nifty index ended up 140.10 points, or 1.08 percent, at 13,109.05.

UPL, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma and GAIL rallied 4-8 percent in the Nifty pack, while HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Titan, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Nestle India dropped 1-3 percent.

Drug major Glenmark Pharma advanced 1.2 percent after it received tentative approval from the U.S. FDA for Axitinib tablets, used in the treatment of kidney cancer.

Likewise, Lupin gained 2.3 percent after receiving approval from the U.S. health regulator for Penicillamine tablets.

Aurobindo Pharma climbed 3.3 percent after it completed the sale of Natrol LLC.

Globally, Asian and European markets rose today on the back of solid manufacturing data from China and coronavirus vaccine hopes.

