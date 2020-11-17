Sensex, Nifty End At Record Highs

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose on Tuesday to hit record highs as traders returned to their desks after a long-holiday weekend.

Sentiment was bolstered after Moderna announced on Monday that its coronavirus vaccine was 94.5 percent effective, joining Pfizer as a front-runner in the global race for a shot to tame a resurgent virus that has killed more than 1.3 million people worldwide.

Falling coronavirus infections in the country and media reports suggesting that the government is considering easing investment rules from neighbors, including China, also added to the positive sentiment.

Global brokerage firm Morgan Stanley has lifted its target for the BSE Sensex to 50,000 by December next year from the earlier 37,300 for June 2021, saying it expects growth to surprise on the upside.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 314.73 points, or 0.72 percent, to 43,952.71, while the broader NSE Nifty index ended up 93.95 points, or 0.74 percent, at 12,874.20.

Tata Motors surged 6.2 percent after reporting robust growth in bookings and retail deliveries during the Dhanteras festival.

Tata Steel jumped 6 percent on news the company was in talks with Swedish steelmaker SSAB to sell its Dutch steel mill and related assets.

Adani Ports, SBI and HDFC Life climbed 3-6 percent, while ONGC, IOC, NTPC, Hero MotoCorp and BPCL dropped 2-4 percent.

