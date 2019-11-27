Sensex, Nifty End At Record Highs

(RTTNews) - Indian shares continued their bull run on Wednesday to reach record highs, with heavyweight auto and banking stocks leading the surge amid rising expectations that the United States and China will soon reach an interim trade deal.

We're in the final throes of a very important deal, I guess you could say one of the most important deals in trade ever," U.S. President Donald Trump was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

His comment came after the Chinese commerce ministry said that top negotiators from the U.S. and China have reached a common understanding on resolving problems toward the signing of a phase-one partial trade deal.

The S&P BSE Sensex ended the session up 199.31 points, or 0.49 percent, at 41,020.61, marking its highest closing level ever. The broader NSE Nifty index closed up 63 points, or 0.52 percent, at 12,100.70, a record closing high.

Yes Bank shares surged 8.3 percent ahead of a board meeting on Friday to consider fund raising.

Hindalco, Maruti Suzuki, SBI and UltraTech climbed 2-3 percent while Larsen & Toubro, Cipla and Infratel dropped 2-3 percent.

Ujjivan Financial Services jumped 4.8 percent. The IPO of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank opens on December 2 and the price band has been fixed at Rs. 36-37 a share.

L&T Finance Holdings soared 4.7 percent after the company proposed to raise funds through issue of cumulative compulsorily redeemable non-convertible preference shares on a private placement basis aggregating up to Rs 60 crore.

Biocon advanced 4.5 percent after receiving the U.S. FDA approval for Pegfilgrastim drug.

