Sensex, Nifty End At Record Highs

June 30, 2023 — 06:25 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rallied on Friday, with robust foreign fund inflows and the advance of southwest monsoon into remaining parts of the country boosting sentiment.

While robust economic data from the U.S. helped ease recession worries, weak China data raised bets of more stimulus measures.

Global cues were mostly positive, helping lift key benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty to record closing highs.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex jumped 803.14 points, or 1.26 percent, to 64,718.56, while the broader NSE Nifty index settled 216.95 points, or 1.14 percent, higher at 19,189.05, led by auto, pharma, IT and bank stocks.

Hero MotoCorp, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, Infosys and Mahindra soared 3-4 percent in the Nifty pack, while Adani Ports led losses to close 2.2 percent lower.

Adani Transmission slumped 6.3 percent after 3.8 crore shares or 3.45 percent of the company's total equity exchanged hands in three large trades.

