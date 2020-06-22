Sensex, Nifty End At Over Three-month Highs

(RTTNews) - Indian shares advanced on Monday, with banking, pharma and metal stocks leading the surge despite the threat of rising coronavirus infections both at home and abroad.

Another round of military talks between India and China was underway to ease border tensions and pharmaceutical companies like Glenmark, Hetero Drugs, and Cipla have repurposed at least five drugs to help treat coronavirus patients, helping underpin investor sentiment.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose by 179.59 points, or 0.52 percent, to 34,911.32, while the broader NSE Nifty index ended up 66.80 points, or 0.65 percent, at 10,311.20.

Bajaj Group shares were in demand, with Bajaj FinServ, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Auto climbing 5-7 percent.

Cipla rallied 3.2 percent after launching the generic version of Remdesivir.

Similarly, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals soared as much as 28 percent after launching antiviral drug Favipiravir.

Power Grid Corp jumped 3.8 percent after the state-run power generator reported an 8.2 percent rise in consolidated net profit in the fourth quarter ended March.

Grasim, IOC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Vedanta and Coal India advanced 3-5 percent.

Market heavyweight Reliance Industries hit a market cap of $150 billion before ending the session a tad lower. ONGC, GAIL and Wipro dropped 1-2 percent.

LIC Housing Finance slumped 5.6 percent after reporting weak fourth-quarter earnings.

