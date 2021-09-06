Sensex, Nifty End At Fresh Record Highs

(RTTNews) - Indian shares eked out modest gains on Monday to reach record closing highs as weak U.S. hiring in August fueled expectations the Federal Reserve would not rush in tapering its asset buying plans in the September meeting.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex ended the session up 166.96 points, or 0.29 percent, at 58,296.91 while the broader NSE Nifty index rose by 54.20 points, or 0.31 percent, to settle at 17,377.80.

IT stocks led advances, with Infosys, HCL Technologies and Wipro climbing 2-5 percent.

Heavyweight Reliance Industries ended 1.7 percent higher after having hit a record high of Rs. 2,480 earlier in the day.

The conglomerate informed exchanges post market hours on Friday that its subsidiary Reliance Strategic Business Ventures acquired 2.28 crore shares in Strand Life Sciences for a consideration of ? 393 crore.

On the flip side, Britannia Industries, ONGC, IndusInd Band and IOC all fell over 1 percent.

