Sensex, Nifty End At Four-month Highs On Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rose for the fourth straight session on Monday to end at their highest levels since March 6 even as the country grappled to contain the rising number of coronavirus cases.

India reported a spike of 24,248 new Covid-19 cases and 425 deaths in the last 24 hours, with the tally reaching 697,413 by Monday morning, according to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

Global cues were supportive as positive data surprises and encouraging preliminary data for some vaccine candidates boosted hopes the global economy will bounce back from an expected recession this year.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex jumped 465.86 points, or 1.29 percent, to 36,487.28, while the broader NSE Nifty index ended up 156.30 points, or 1.47 percent, at 10,763.65.

Reliance Industries, Tata Motors, Hindalco, Bajaj Finance and Mahindra & Mahindra soared 4-7 percent, while Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Wipro, Bharti Airtel, GAIL and Bajaj Auto dropped around 1 percent each.

HDFC Bank advanced 2.7 percent after the country's top private sector lender reported 21 percent growth in its advances in the June quarter.

Defense stocks extended gains from the previous session amid heightened tensions with China. Bharat Electronics surged 4.4 percent.

National Fertilizers jumped as much as 20 percent after reporting a jump in June-quarter sales.

