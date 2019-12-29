Sensex, Nifty Edge Up In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares edged up in early trade on Monday, though underlying sentiment remained cautious ahead of monthly sales data from automakers and a slew of macroeconomic data due this week.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose by 95 points, or 0.23 percent, to 41,670 while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 28 points, or 0.23 percent, at 12,273.

HDFC Bank, TCS, GAIL, Adani Ports and ITC rose around 1 percent each, while Yes Bank shares dropped 2.5 percent.

DHFL jumped 4 percent ahead of a meeting of its creditors to discuss the insolvency resolution process.

PI Industries edged up slightly after it completed acquisition of Isagro (Asia) Agrochemicals (Isagro Asia) from Isagro Spa and its affiliates.

Adani Ports gained 1 percent. Its subsidiary Adani Logistics has signed an agreement to acquire a 40.25 per cent stake in Snowman Logistics from Gateway Distriparks for Rs 296 crore.

Bharti Airtel rose half a percent after increasing its minimum recharge validity plan of Rs 23 to Rs 45.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.