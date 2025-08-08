Sensex, Nifty Edge Lower On Tariff Concerns

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were moving lower on Friday as U.S. President Donald Trump ruled out trade talks with India and Prime Minister Modi said he will never compromise on farmers' interests.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was down 384 points, or 0.4 percent, at 80,238 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index slipped 112 points, or half a percent, to 24,484.

Bharti Airtel shares were down nearly 3 percent on reports of a block deal, while Trent, BEL, Mahindra & Mahindra, Axis Bank and Infosys all were down around 1 percent.

Swiggy, Waaree Energies, Vishal Mega Mart and Hitachi Energy India were down between half a percent and 1.7 percent. MSCI has added these stocks to its India Standard Index in the August 2025 review.

Life Insurance Corporation shares surged 4 percent as the insurer reported a 5 percent year-on-year rise in its Q1 net profit.

HPCL gained 0.6 percent on reporting a 30 percent rise in Q1 profit on a sequential basis.

Kalyan Jewelers plunged 7 percent despite Q1 profit climbing 49 percent from last year.

Page Industries tumbled 3.4 percent despite the company posting 22 percent growth in Q1 net profit.

Apollo Tyres fell about 1 percent after reporting a sharp fall in quarterly net profit.

