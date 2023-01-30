Sensex, Nifty Edge Lower On Weak Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were a tad lower in early trade on Tuesday, as caution crept in ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision and earnings from big-tech companies including Apple and Alphabet.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex slipped 210 points, or 0.4 percent, to 59,291 while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 80 points, or half a percent, at 17,568.

L&T fell nearly 2 percent despite reporting a 24 percent year-on-year rise in Q3 consolidated net profit.

Tech Mahindra lost about 3 percent after its quarterly consolidated net profit slipped 5.2 percent.

Adani Enterprises rose over 2 percent on news that Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Company PJSC has subscribed to 16 percent of the company's FPO by investing a sum of $400 million.

LIC edged down slightly after clarifying on its exposure to the Adani Group.

Inox Leisure fell about 1 percent after widening its Q3 net loss.

Coal India edged up slightly, Indian Oil Corp gained 1.6 percent and Power Grid Corp added 2 percent ahead of their earnings results due today.

