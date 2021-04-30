Sensex, Nifty Edge Lower On Virus Worries

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened lower on Friday, tracking mixed global cues and amid lingering COVID concerns as India reported another world record number of daily infections.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 235 points, or half a percent, to 49,530 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 62 points, or 0.4 percent, at 14,832.

Laurus Labs gained 0.8 percent after its Q4 consolidated net profit jumped nearly three-fold.

Titan Company fell about 1 percent despite reporting a 48 percent rise in its March quarter earnings.

Wipro jumped more than 3 percent after revising its Q1FY22 revenue growth guidance.

Ambuja Cements was up 0.7 percent after it reported a sharp rise in standalone profit for the March quarter.

Reliance Industries edged up slightly ahead of its Q4 earnings release due post market hours.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories climbed 1.1 percent as it announced the launch of Albendazole tablets in the U.S. market.

