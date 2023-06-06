Sensex, Nifty Edge Lower On Tepid Global Cues; IT Stocks Slip On Weak US Data

(RTTNews) - Indian shares struggled for direction on Tuesday, tracking sluggish cues from global markets.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was virtually unchanged at 62,793 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was marginally higher at 18,603.

IT stocks traded weak, with TCS, Wipro, HCL Technologies, Infosys and Tech Mahindra falling 1-2 percent after new data showed the U.S. services sector was cooling.

Adani Enterprises rose about 1 percent after the group repaid loans totalling $2.65 bn to complete the prepayment program.

Asian Paints, Grasim, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Titan Company and UltraTech Cement were up 1-2 percent.

Capacite Infraprojects jumped 5 percent ahead of a board meet to consider fund raising.

