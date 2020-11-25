Sensex, Nifty Edge Lower On Mixed Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were moving lower on Thursday, tracking mixed global cues as investors weighed disappointing U.S. data released overnight and rising Covid-19 cases against vaccine hopes.

The downside, however, remained limited after Bank of America said it saw improved economic growth in the second quarter.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 113 points, or 0.3 percent, to 43,714 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 33 points, or 0.3 percent, at 12,825.

Maruti Suzuki, BPCL, Asian Paints, Eicher Motors and IndusInd Bank fell 1-2 percent in the Nifty pack, while Titan and Grasim rose over 1 percent.

Union Bank of India gained 1 percent on fund raising reports.

HDFC added 0.8 percent on news the mortgage lender is foraying into the asset reconstruction business.

Siemens soared 7 percent after reporting a flattish dip in quarterly profit.

DHFL surged 5 percent after unveiling its quarterly results.

