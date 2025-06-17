Sensex, Nifty Edge Lower As Israel-Iran Tensions Escalate

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were a tad lower on Tuesday as tensions in the Middle East continued between Israel and Iran.

Iran said it is preparing for what it calls the largest and most intense missile attack in history on Israeli soil.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that killing Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei would not escalate hostilities but would "end the conflict".

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex slid 260 points, or 0.3 percent, to 81,535 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 84 points, or 0.3 percent, at 24,861.

Sun Pharma lost nearly 2 percent while HDFC Bank, Bajaj FinServ, Bajaj Finance, Titan Company, UltraTech Cement, IndusInd Bank and Tata Motors all fell around percent.

Vishal Mega Mart slumped 5.2 percent after a block deal, with promoters reportedly paring their stake in the company.

Biocon gained 1 percent after launching a QIP issue.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises advanced 1.5 percent on news it would raise Rs 2,237.44 crore from promoters.

Hyundai Motor India rose 1 percent after commencing production of passenger vehicle engines at its plant in Talegaon, Maharashtra.

HCL Technologies edged up slightly after entering into a strategic multi-year partnership with E.ON.

TCS was moving higher as it partnered with the Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB) to improve the bank's operational systems.

NTPC rose half a percent on fund raising reports.

