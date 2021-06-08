Sensex, Nifty Edge Lower In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were a tad lower on Tuesday, tracking mixed global cues.

The benchmark 30-share BSE Sensex slipped 90 points, or 0.2 percent, to 52,238 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 34 points, or 0.2 percent, at 15,717.

DHFL shares jumped nearly 10 percent. The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved Piramal Group's overall resolution plan for the beleaguered mortgage lender. Central Bank of India advanced 1.5 percent after narrowing its Q4 net loss.

MRF dropped half a percent on reporting a 51 percent fall in quarterly net profit. Shriram Transport Finance rose half a percent on fund raising reports.

Infosys gained 1.3 percent after collaborating with Archrock.

Jindal Steel & Power was little changed. The company said its production increased by 31 percent in the April-May period.

Union Bank of India added 1.3 percent as it reported an 83 percent rise in net profit in the March quarter.

Surya Roshni surged 4.7 percent on news it has bagged an order worth Rs. 170.52 crore for coated line pipes for the gas grid pipeline project from Indradhanush Gas Grid.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.