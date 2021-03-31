Sensex, Nifty Edge Lower In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell in early trade on Wednesday, tracking mixed cues from Asian markets and amid concerns over rising Covid cases in the country, with the Centre warning that Covid-19 situation in the country is turning from bad to worse.

Meanwhile, India's inflation is at "uncomfortably high" level, which is an exception among Asian economies, Moody's Analytics said.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 293 points, or 0.6 percent, to 49,844, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 69 points, or half a percent, at 14,776.

Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Power Grid Corp, HDFC and HDFC Bank fell 1-3 percent in the Nifty pack, while Bajaj FinServ, Hindalco, Tata Steel, GAIL and Tata Motors rose 1-2 percent.

TCS edged up slightly after unveiling a new brand statement.

BHEL rose over 1 percent on bagging a major order for a sulphur recovery unit from Indian Oil Corporation.

IDBI Bank gained half a percent on reports it is eyeing stake sales in subsidiaries.

KNR Constructions jumped 3.2 percent after it received letter of acceptance for six laning of Ramanattukara Junction to start of Valanchery bypass section of NH - 66 (old NH-17) on Hybrid Annuity Mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana in Kerala.

SJVN was modestly higher after it has been awarded 70MW grid connected solar power project in Gujarat.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.