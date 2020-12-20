Sensex, Nifty Edge Lower In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened lower on Monday, mirroring weak cues from other Asian markets amid fears over stuttering Brexit talks and surging Covid-19 cases in the U.S., Europe and Latin America.

The coronavirus situation in parts of North Asia such as Japan and South Korea remains severe, further weighing on sentiment.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 87 points, or 0.2 percent, to 46,874 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 32 points, or 0.2 percent, at 13,728.

InterGlobe Aviation tumbled 3.5 percent and SpiceJet lost 4 percent as all Australian states and territories imposed travel restrictions on Sydney amid a growing cluster of coronavirus cases and several parts of the U.K. entered a new lockdown amid fears a new variant is accelerating the Covid-19 spread.

Mahindra & Mahindra gave up more than 2 percent after announcing it will increase the price of its range of tractors, across models.

Shipping Corporation of India shares jumped nearly 5 percent after reports the government will invite bids this week for the privatization of the company.

Reliance Industries advanced 1.4 percent as the conglomerate and its partner BP Plc announced the start of production from R-Cluster.

