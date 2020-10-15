Sensex, Nifty Edge Lower In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened a tad lower on Thursday, tracking mixed Asian cues as U.S. stimulus hopes faded and investors fretted about rising new coronavirus infections in parts of Europe.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 163 points, or 0.4 percent, to 40,631 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 33 points, or 0.3 percent, at 11,938.

Infosys rallied 2.3 percent after it reported quarterly numbers ahead of street estimates.

Financials were mostly lower on profit taking after the Supreme Court adjourned its hearing on a batch of petitions seeking interest waiver during the loan moratorium period to November 2.

Tata Power Company rose about 2 percent on news it would develop a solar project at Dholera, Gujarat.

Thomas Cook dropped half a percent as Crisil downgraded its ratings on the bank facilities and debt programs of the company.

Titan Company shares were little changed. According to a BSE filing, big bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala sold 50,000 shares of the company in the September quarter.

PVR gained 1 percent and Inox Leisure edged up 0.3 percent. Theatres and cinema halls in most parts of the country are ready to reopen from today with new rules and restrictions.

MindTree and Cyient rose about 1 percent ahead of their earnings results.

Hindustan Zinc gained 1 percent after it signed a pact with the Gujarat government to set up a Greenfield zinc smelter in the state.

