Sensex, Nifty Edge Lower In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares followed global peers lower on Thursday as investors reacted to the OECD's gloomy outlook and the Fed's warning that the U.S. faces a "long road" to recovery.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 183 points, or 0.54 percent, to 34,063 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 42 points, or 0.42 percent, at 10,073.

Arvind soared 4.5 percent as it announced launch of anti-viral textile technology for the first time in India under its brand 'Intellifabrix.'

Wockhardt rose 1.2 percent after Dr Reddy's Laboratories acquired select divisions of the company's branded generics business in India and a few other international territories. Shares of the latter were down 0.6 percent.

Yes Bank gained 0.7 percent. The private sector lender said it has applied to the stock exchanges for re-classification of promoter shareholding post the reconstruction scheme for the lender in March this year.

Shriram Transport Finance Company advanced 1.6 percent as it reported a 70 percent dip in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter.

Bank of Baroda and Union Bank of India were moving higher after reducing lending rates.

State-run oil marketing companies were rising after the government raised the price of petrol and diesel for the fifth consecutive day. BPCL and IOC rose about half a percent, while HPCL rallied 2 percent.

