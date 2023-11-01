Sensex, Nifty Edge Lower In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened lower on Wednesday as Middle East worries persisted, and investors awaited the Federal Reserve's rate decision later in the day for directional cues.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 113 points, or 0.2 percent, at 63,762 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 21 points, or 0.1 percent, at 19,058. Among the prominent decliners, Asian Paints, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Maruti Suzuki India and JSW Steel all were down around 1 percent.

India Bulls Real Estate jumped over 3 percent after narrowing its Q2 net loss.

Reliance Power fell more than 1 percent after reporting a loss in the second quarter. Tata Consumer Products rose 0.6 percent as Q2 profit beat estimates.

Bharti Airtel dropped half a percent on reporting a 38 percent fall in Q2 profit.

GAIL added half a percent on posting 56 percent growth in quarterly profit. Larsen & Toubro edged up slightly after Q2 profit grew 45 percent.

