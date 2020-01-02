Sensex, Nifty Edge Lower As Oil Prices Jump

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened lower on Friday and the rupee hit a near one-month low against the dollar, as crude oil prices spiked on the back of Middle East geopolitical tensions.

Global oil prices jumped almost 3 percent today after an airstrike killed several Iranian military leaders including General Qassem Soleimani.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex dropped 144 points, or 0.35 percent, to 41,481, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 49 points, or 0.4 percent, at 12,233.

State-run oil marketing companies BPCL and HPCL fell around 2 percent each.

Tata Steel and Tata Motors were down around 1 percent. Tata Sons has moved the Supreme Court seeking quashing of the NCLAT's decision directing the reinstatement of Cyrus Pallonji Mistry as executive chairman.

SBI shed 0.6 percent. The country's largest lender said it would sell two NPAs—Rohit Ferro Tech with an outstanding amount of Rs 1,313.67 crore and Impex Ferro Tech with dues of Rs 200.67 crore, on 17 January.

Union Bank of India was moving up after it invited all-cash bids for 11 NPAs.

NDTV shares rallied 2 percent. The company's promoters Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy have moved the Bombay High Court, challenging a show-cause notice issued by market regulator SEBI for alleged violation of insider trading regulations.

Marico declined 1.5 percent after warning of weak volume growth in the third quarter.

Shriram Transport Finance edged up marginally on fund raising reports.

Hero MotoCorp was little changed after reporting a 6.41 per cent decline in total sales in December.

A weaker rupee powered IT stocks, with Infosys, HCL Technologies and TCS climbing 1-3 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.