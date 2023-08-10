Sensex, Nifty Edge Lower Ahead Of RBI Rate Decision

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a tepid note Thursday, with mixed global cues, climbing oil prices and caution ahead of RBI rate decision keeping investors nervous.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 202 points, or 0.3 percent, at 65,793 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 54 points, or 0.3 percent, at 19,578.

Asian Paints fell 1.2 percent after a sharp rise in crude oil prices recently. IRCTC dropped 1.4 percent on reporting a 5 percent fall in Q1 net profit.

Suzlon Energy jumped more than 4 percent after it launched a QIP issue to raise up to Rs. 2,000 crore.

BSE slumped 5.5 percent after reporting a multi-fold surge in quarterly profit.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises rose about half a percent after it reported Rs 53.4 crore loss in the June quarter of the financial year 2024 as against Rs 106-crore profit posted in the year-ago period.

Bata India tumbled 2.5 percent after posting its first profit drop in two years.

SpiceJet declined 1.6 percent. The Delhi High Court has directed the airline to submit its accounts statement and asset-liability affidavit within a week.

Axis Bank edged down slightly on news it would raise its stake in Max Life to 16.22 percent from 9.99 percent by investing Rs 1,612 crore through a preferential allotment of shares.

