Sensex, Nifty Edge Lower Ahead Of CPI Data

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were a tad lower on Friday, tracking mixed global cues and ahead of retail inflation data due out later in the day.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 180 points, or 0.30 percent, to 59,153 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 56 points, or 0.3 percent, at 17,603.

UltraTech Cement, Sun Pharma, Maruti Suzuki India, Divis Laboratories and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise fell 1-3 percent while JSW Steel, Power Grid Corp, Tata Steel, Hindalco and ONGC rose 1-2 percent.

The rupee was trading lower at 79.67 against despite broader weakness in the dollar in international markets.

