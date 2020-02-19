Sensex, Nifty Edge Lower After Strong Rally

(RTTNews) - Indian shares edged lower in early trade Thursday after a sharp rally the day before.

The downside, however, remained capped by a fall in coronavirus cases and expectations of more Chinese stimulus.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex slid 45 points to 41,278, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 0.1 percent at 12,115.

SBI rose 0.6 percent after it approved a restructuring plan proposed by Suzlon Energy.

Kotak Mahindra Bank fell over 1 percent after it received approval from the RBI for reducing promoters' shareholding in the bank.

SpiceJet edged up slightly on news it would launch 20 new domestic flights from March 29.

Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki India and Hero MotoCorp were little changed. Fitch said in a report that the slowing economy and weakening consumer sentiment will continue to weigh on auto sales.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.