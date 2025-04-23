Sensex, Nifty Edge Higher; IT Stocks Take Lead

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were notably higher in early trade on Wednesday amid hopes of easing trade tensions between the world's two largest economies and as U.S. President Donald Trump said he had no intention of firing Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

The benchmark S&P/BSE Sensex was up 450 points, or 0.6 percent, at 80,047 while the broader NSE Nifty index traded up 124 points, or half a percent, at 24,291.

LTIMindTree jumped 3.4 percent ahead of its earnings release.

HCL Technologies soared 7 percent on reporting a 8 percent year-on-year rise in quarterly profit.

Tata Communications rose about 1 percent after Q4 net profit more than doubled. PNC Infratech advanced 1.5 percent and Ashoka Buildcon climbed 2.7 percent after securing new orders.

Bharti Airtel was marginally lower after Adani Data Networks, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, transferred its spectrum rights to the company.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services declined 1.4 percent after consolidated net profit declined nearly 32 percent in the March 2025 quarter.

Ambuja Cements fell about 1 percent after completing the acquisition of a 46.66 percent stake in Orient Cement pursuant to the share purchase agreement.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.