Sensex, Nifty Edge Higher In Early Trade; Banks Decline

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were seeing marginal gains on Wednesday, tracking muted cues from global markets.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex edged up 70 points, or 0.1 percent, to 66,000 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 26 points, or 0.1 percent, at 19,809. BPCL jumped over 3 percent after it proposed to consider interim dividend.

Titan Company gained 1 percent after the Competition Commission of India approved the acquisition of an additional 27.2 percent share capital of Carrick Lane by the company.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories, UPL, Power Grid Corp and Cipla were up 1-2 percent.

IDBI Bank tumbled 3.1 percent after the government cancelled the bidding process to hire an asset valuer for its planned IDBI Bank share sale.

IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank all traded lower after recent tightening of norms for personal loans and credit cards.

Tata Consultancy Services edged down slightly on saying it would make an exceptional provision of $125 million in its Q3 earnings related to a lawsuit dating back to 2014.

Tata Steel was marginally higher on fund raising reports.

