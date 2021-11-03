Sensex, Nifty Edge Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Wednesday amid positive global cues.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 283 points, or half a percent, to 60,311 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 85 points, or half a percent, at 17,973.

Tech Mahindra, UPL, Adani Ports, Larsen & Toubro and SBI Life rose 1-2 percent in the Nifty pack, while drug makers Sun Pharma and Divis Laboratories fell around 1 percent each.

Bharti Airtel was little changed despite reporting robust earnings.

Gilletee India edged down slightly on reporting a 14 percent fall in quarterly profit.

PNB Housing Finance tumbled 3 percent on fund raising reports.

Trent soared 8 percent after its strong performance in Q2FY22.

eClerx Services jumped 11 percent after its consolidated net profit rose 65 percent in the September 2021 quarter.

HDFC Life Insurance Company rose 0.7 percent after the Competition Commission of India approved the acquisition of Exide Life Insurance Company.

Minda Corporation rallied 2.2 percent after it signed a pact to purchase 49 percent equity shares in Minda Stoneridge Instruments for Rs 161 crore.

Info Edge (India) declined 0.7 percent after it entered into an agreement to invest about Rs 41.2 crore in Metis Eduventures.

