Sensex, Nifty Edge Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Thursday after U.S. durable goods orders data released overnight pointed to an economic recovery and Moderna announced promising results from a small trial of its coronavirus vaccine candidate in elderly patients.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 160 points, or 0.41 percent, to 39,234, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 50 points, or 0.43 percent, at 11,599.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Asian Paints, Tata Motors, HDFC and IndusInd Bank rose 1-3 percent in the Nifty pack, while Bajaj Finance, Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto and Eicher Motors all fell around 1 percent.

Hindustan Aeronautics slumped 10 percent on stake sale news. NMDC shed half a percent and Avanti Feeds fell nearly 2 percent ahead of their earnings results due today.

