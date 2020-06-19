Sensex, Nifty Edge Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were slightly higher in cautious trade on Friday as a fresh spike in coronavirus cases fuelled contagion worries and offset optimism of a swift economic recovery.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex edged up by 30 points, or 0.1 percent, to 34,238 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 43 points, or 0.43 percent, at 10,135.

MOIL slumped 4.5 percent after its quarterly consolidated net profit nosedived 90 percent.

City Union Bank plunged nearly 8 percent as it reported a net loss of Rs. 95 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.

Bajaj Consumer Care lost 5 percent on reporting a 61 percent fall in Q4 net profit.

Vodafone Idea shares fell 1 percent while Bharti Airtel advanced 0.7 percent.

During the AGR spectrum dues case hearing in the Supreme Court, Vodafone Idea said it is not in a position to give any more guarantees.

The company appealed the court to allow it pay spectrum dues over the next 20 years and added that it "will go under" if forced to pay.

Tata Motors gained half a percent despite Moody's Investors Service downgrading the company's corporate family rating and senior unsecured instruments rating.

IRB Infrastructure Developers rallied 3.7 percent. The company said it has achieved the Rs 6,610 crore financial closure for its first and India's largest TOT (toll-operate-transfer) project 'Mumbai Pune Expressway'.

TCS was little changed after expanding its global partnership with IBM.

Reliance Industries rose over 1 percent to hit a 52-week high. Chairman Mukesh Ambani said the conglomerate is now debt-free after recent investments in its digital arm.

