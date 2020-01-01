Sensex, Nifty Edge Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened a tad higher on Thursday after China's central bank announced a cut in banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR) by 50 basis points and the Trump administration said it remains optimistic about the trade deal with China.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex edged up by 135 points, or 0.33 percent, to 41,441 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 33 points, or 0.27 percent, at 12,215.

SBI was little changed. Rajnish Kumar, chairman of the country's largest lender, said he believes 2020 would be the best year in terms of bad loan recoveries.

Steel Authority of India jumped 3.6 percent after it reported a 47 percent rise in sales during December.

Maruti Suzuki India and Mahindra & Mahindra were trading flat after posting growth in domestic vehicle sales during December

Tata Motors gained 0.7 percent despite reporting a 12 percent decline in total vehicle sales in the domestic market.

NMDC climbed 1.3 percent on reporting a 3.8 percent increase in iron ore sales during the April-December 2019 period.

Apollo Hospitals rallied 1.5 percent on receiving regulatory approval for stake sale in Apollo Munich.

Muthoot Capital Services advanced 0.6 percent after it completed a securitization transaction of Rs 145.37 crore.

Prakash Industries soared 11 percent on securing allocation of long-term coal linkages of 1.69 lakh MTPA for the next five years.

