Sensex, Nifty Edge Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened a tad higher on Friday after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said an initial U.S.-China trade deal would be signed in early January.

Mnuchin said the agreement had already been put down on paper and translated, and it would not be subject to renegotiation.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Senate has passed a $1.4-trillion spending package that will fund the government through the end of the fiscal year and prevent a possible government shutdown this weekend.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex edged up 117 points, or 0.28 percent, to 41,790 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 29 points, or 0.23 percent, at 12,288.

Titan, Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Hero MotoCorp, SBI and Infratel climbed 1-3 percent, while Yes Bank lost 2 percent and Britannia Industries dropped 1 percent.

HDIL advanced 1.5 percent. The Bombay High Court said the company and its promoters will have to repay their loan to crisis-hit Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank.

Bajaj Finance rose half a percent after it acquired 10 percent equity in Karvy Data Management Services by invoking the pledged shares.

NMDC gained half a percent after it has been allocated two coal blocks in Jharkhand.

JM Financial rallied 3 percent on fund raising reports.

