Sensex, Nifty Edge Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened higher on Wednesday, mirroring firm global cues as optimism over U.S.-China trade talks offset disappointing data from the U.S. and China.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 193 points, or 0.47 percent, to 41,014 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 51 points, or 0.42 percent, at 12,088.

Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea were moving higher despite reports that the Committee of Secretaries (CoS) formed to suggest relief measure for struggling telecos has been disbanded.

HDFC Asset Management Company advanced 1.5 percent after it received Rs 167 crore as part-repayment and interest from Essel group.

Bajaj Auto edged up slightly on reports it has invested $8 million in Bengaluru-based bicycle and low-speed electric scooter rental startup Yulu.

Yes Bank surged 4.8 percent ahead of a board meeting on Friday to consider fund raising.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation shed 0.7 percent, a day after Moody's Investors Services placed its Baa2 rating on the review for downgrade.

RITES gained 0.7 percent after the government sold 10 percent equity in the company via an offer for sale.

Simplex Infrastructures rallied 2.2 percent after CARE Ratings revised ratings on its long, short-term bank facilities and non-convertible debentures.

