Sensex, Nifty Edge Higher In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Monday, tracking firm cues from global markets and ahead of RBI policy meeting due this week.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 293 points, or half a percent, at 62,839 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 80 points, or 0.4 percent, at 18,614.

Power Grid Corp, Maruti Suzuki India, Grasim, Mahindra & Mahindra and Axis Bank were up 1-2 percent, while Tech Mahindra, BPCL and Divis laboratories all fell over 1 percent.

Ramco Systems jumped nearly 4 percent after strengthening its presence in the Middle East.

HBL Power Systems soared 8.2 percent on huge volumes.

Wipro was marginally higher after fixing the record date for a Rs. 12,000 crore share buyback.

Hero MotoCorp edged up slightly after launching a new 100cc motorcycle.

SBI Life gained 0.7 percent. IRDA has identified the company as the acquirer of the life insurance business of Sahara Life Insurance.

Minda Corporation was moving lower on fund raising reports.

Lupin rose half a percent after launching after launching Darunavir tablets in the United States.

