Sensex, Nifty Edge Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were flat to slightly higher on Thursday after strong U.S. economic data released overnight dampened the argument that the economy still needs massive stimulus.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was marginally higher at 51,727, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 22 points, or 0.2 percent, at 15,231.

Dish TV India rallied 3.4 percent after its board approved raising funds of up to Rs 1,000 crore.

IndusInd Bank rose half a percent. The bank expects Rs. 2,000 capital infusion from its promoters after a successful rights issue.

ONGC climbed 3.5 percent as Brent oil blew past $65 a barrel.

Ambuja Cements fell 1.3 percent ahead of its earnings release.

GAIL surged 5.5 percent on share buyback news.

HDFC Life rose over 1 percent and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance gained half a percent as market regulator SEBI relaxed public issue norms to make it easier for the government to sell a part of its stake in LIC through a mega initial public offering.

Bharti Airtel shares were down 0.7 percent. The telecom major said it will acquire 20 percent stake in its DTH arm Bharti Telemedia from an affiliate of Warburg Pincus for about Rs 3,126 crore.

