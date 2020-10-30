Sensex, Nifty Edge Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were moving higher on Friday after data showed the contraction in India's eight core industries moderated sharply in September. The upside, however, remained capped by mixed global cues.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 177 points, or 0.45 percent, to 39,926 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 69 points, or 0.6 percent, at 11,739. Maruti Suzuki India dropped half a percent. The country's largest carmaker said there is no immediate need for GST rate cut on passenger vehicles.

Tata Chemicals tumbled 3 percent on reporting a 64 percent fall in consolidated net profit for the September quarter.

Reliance Industries rose 0.7 percent, IndusInd Bank rallied 2 percent, Indian Oil Corporation advanced 1.5 percent and DLF gained about 1 percent ahead of their earnings results today.

Vodafone Idea surged 4.2 percent after significantly narrowing its quarterly loss.

Shriram Transport Finance jumped 1.9 percent after it reported a 10.5 percent decline in Q2 net profit.

HPCL climbed 2.2 percent on share buyback news.

JK Paper lost 2 percent after its quarterly profit fell 72 percent.

