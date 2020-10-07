Sensex, Nifty Edge Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a flat note Wednesday as investors awaited cues from the earnings season and a three-day policy review by the RBI due to begin later in the day.

Underlying sentiment remained cautious after U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned Covid-19 relief talks with congressional Democrats, saying they won't resume until after the election.

The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex inched up 75 points, or 0.2 percent, to 39,649 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index was up 16 points, or 0.14 percent, at 11,678.

SBI shed 0.6 percent after the government appointed Dinesh Kumar Khara as chairman of the state-run bank.

Reliance Industries advanced 1.5 percent. Reliance Retail said it is selling a 1.2 percent stake in the business to Abu Dhabi Investment Authority for about $752 million.

TCS rose about half a percent and Majesco gained 1.5 percent ahead of their earnings releases.

GMR Infrastructure added 1.7 percent as promoter GMR Enterprises released a pledge on over 15 crore equity shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.